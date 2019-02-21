Dr. Argumedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Argumedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Argumedo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Argumedo works at
Locations
-
1
Diabetesamerica LLC7355 Barlite Blvd Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 222-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Argumedo?
She’s awesome I love her she’s very friendly and she listens. I’m very happy with her as my doctor
About Dr. Jennifer Argumedo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043494826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Argumedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Argumedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Argumedo works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Argumedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argumedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argumedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argumedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.