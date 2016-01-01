Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bassetti, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Genetics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bassetti works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.