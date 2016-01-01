Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bowden, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).



Dr. Bowden works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital (psychology Services) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Plymouth, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.