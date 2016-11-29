Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
-
1
Emersonhospital54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 103, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5282
-
2
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
- 3 103 Garland St Fl 3, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchanan?
Dr. Buchanan is incredibly knowledgeable, the best doctor I've seen.
About Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114214616
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Health Alliance
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Penn State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.