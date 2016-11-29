See All Podiatrists in Concord, MA
Podiatry
Concord, MA
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Dr. Buchanan works at Concord Foot & Ankle Center in Concord, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Everett, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations

    Emersonhospital
54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 103, Concord, MA 01742
(978) 369-5282
    CHA Cambridge Hospital
1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHA Cambridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Fallon Community Health Plan
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Network Health
    Tufts Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2016
    Dr. Buchanan is incredibly knowledgeable, the best doctor I've seen.
    Bud in Concord, MA — Nov 29, 2016
    About Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM

    Podiatry
    12 years of experience
    English
    1114214616
    Education & Certifications

    Cambridge Health Alliance
    Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Penn State Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Buchanan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

