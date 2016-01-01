Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD
Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Burg works at
Dr. Burg's Office Locations
MMC Outpatient Care Scarborough100 Campus Dr Unit 121, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
About Dr. Jennifer Burg, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801162268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
