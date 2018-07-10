See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences-Kansas City and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Cova works at Primed Physicians in Centerville, OH with other offices in Miamisburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primed Physicians
    896 S Main St, Centerville, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 433-6513
  2. 2
    Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton
    4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 298-3399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013913979
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences-Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.