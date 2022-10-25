See All Dermatologists in Edina, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (78)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Dick works at Dermatology Specialists in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists
    3316 W 66th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-3808
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Jenny answered all of my questions and performed a biopsy on my eyelid as I was extremely concerned about (good results). Last dermatologist I went to just brushed it off. Extremely nice personality and great qualifications.
    Sharon Messler — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508805631
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mn Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Olaf Collage
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
