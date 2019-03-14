See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Middletown, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Middletown, NJ
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD

Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    8 Tindall Rd Ste 2, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 671-6116

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?

Mar 14, 2019
She sees both my children and has for over 3 years. She is amazing. She really gets the kids and she sees them for who they are. She doesn't just dump meds, she prescribes them wisely and is very responsive. I wish she saw adults. If you have a child, she is worth it.
— Mar 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edwards to family and friends

Dr. Edwards' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Edwards

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD.

About Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033275300
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.