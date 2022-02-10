Dr. Foran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Foran, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Foran, MD
Dr. Jennifer Foran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Foran's Office Locations
- 1 3 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 373-8140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foran has been nothing but reliable and understanding throughout my experience with her. I appreciate that she takes caution to not over-medicate and explores multiple options. Listens to all your concerns thoroughly.
About Dr. Jennifer Foran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
