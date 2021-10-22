Overview of Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD

Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Greco works at Integrated Behavioral Health in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Insomnia and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.