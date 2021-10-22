See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.7 (7)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD

Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Greco works at Integrated Behavioral Health in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Insomnia and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Behavioral health
    400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 322-3837
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Lainie Breaux LLC
    3500 N Causeway Blvd Ste 1410, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 486-8690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669796678
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco has seen patients for Anxiety, Insomnia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

