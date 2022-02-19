Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Harper, MD
Dr. Jennifer Harper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Premiere Community Healthcare Group Inc.38030 Daughtery Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (352) 518-2000
Dr. Jennifer Harper2466 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (561) 922-3809
Glenn Lura MD2114 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (352) 518-2000
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Harper is an excellent Physician. She is calm, patient and intelligent. I would highly recommend her!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235188749
- New Hanover Med Center
- Monmouth Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Fisk University
