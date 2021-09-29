Overview of Dr. Jennifer Johnston, MD

Dr. Jennifer Johnston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Johnston works at Clarksville OB/GYN Associates in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.