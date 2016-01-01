See All Psychiatrists in Southfield, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Lee-Schroeder, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Southfield, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Lee-Schroeder, MD

Dr. Jennifer Lee-Schroeder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. 

Dr. Lee-Schroeder works at Easter Seals Of Michigan in Southfield, MI with other offices in Center Line, MI and Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lee-Schroeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Administrative Office
    22170 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 372-6800
  2. 2
    Macomb County Easter Seals
    6900 E 10 Mile Rd, Center Line, MI 48015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 501-3070
  3. 3
    1685 Baldwin Ave Ste A, Pontiac, MI 48340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 681-1940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jennifer Lee-Schroeder, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053528471
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Lee-Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee-Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee-Schroeder has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee-Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee-Schroeder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Schroeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

