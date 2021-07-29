Dr. Jennifer McAllaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer McAllaster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Tallgrass General Vascular & Thoracic Surgery6001 SW 6th Ave Ste 220, Topeka, KS 66615 Directions (785) 232-0444
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
Metabolic and Bariatric Care10700 Nall Ave Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
6
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
7
Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Onaga
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed my visit with Dr. McAllaster, she showed a genuine concern for me not only for the issue I was referred to her for, but also on a personal level with my past history. She explained the procedure that will be done in a way that was very clear and easy to understand. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Jennifer McAllaster, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851411466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllaster has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.