Overview of Dr. Jennifer McLevy, MD

Dr. Jennifer McLevy, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McLevy works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center - East in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.