Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD

Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from The University of New Mexico and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Mitchell works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 279-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104110246
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nevada, Las Vegas
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University of New Mexico
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Mitchell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

