Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD
Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from The University of New Mexico and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 279-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Jennifer Mitchell. You can tell she loves her job and her patients! She is happy, friendly, knowledgeable, listens to all of your concerns and needs. She cares and it shows! 100% recommend
About Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- The University of New Mexico
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
