Dr. Jennifer Nashel, MD
Dr. Jennifer Nashel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology110 Francis St Ste 4B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8658
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
She is very helpful. She takes her time, discussing medication side effects and how to minimize them as well as how you are feeling. Very thorough.
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316195613
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Nashel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nashel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nashel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nashel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nashel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nashel speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nashel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nashel.
