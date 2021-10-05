Overview of Dr. Jennifer Ozan, MD

Dr. Jennifer Ozan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Ozan works at Eagle Obstetrics & Gynecology in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.