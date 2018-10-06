Overview of Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD

Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Summa Physicians - Hematology/Oncology in Akron, OH with other offices in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.