Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD
Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Oncology161 N Forge St Ste 198, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 376-1043
SHMG Oncology Lake Medina3780 Medina Rd Ste 140, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 723-0597
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Reserve Hospital
I highly loved Dr Payne. She was very compassionate and caring. Sad that I will not be able to keep her as my oncology Dr. Good luck with your new adventure. Will miss you!??
About Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
