Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Erie, PA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD

Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Saldanha works at AHN Women's Institute for Comprehensive Health Care at Saint Vincent in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Saldanha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AHN Women's Institute for Comprehensive Healthcare at Saint Vincent
    2315 Myrtle St Ste 290, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 879-6636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2021
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Saldanha and her PA Maureen. These ladies have provided more comfort in the past month, than I ever expected them to. They are an amazing team, and arrived to perform my surgery (they traveled to Pittsburgh for me!!) in their pink masks and clogs. They truly go over and beyond as doctors and both personally called to check on me and go over my results. Dr Saldanha is extremely thorough in her appointments and makes sure she answers every question. She saved my life... I highly recommend her!! Erie is very lucky to have her!
    Sherry — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750694618
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldanha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saldanha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saldanha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saldanha works at AHN Women's Institute for Comprehensive Health Care at Saint Vincent in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Saldanha’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldanha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldanha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldanha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldanha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

