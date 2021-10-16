Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldanha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD
Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Saldanha's Office Locations
AHN Women's Institute for Comprehensive Healthcare at Saint Vincent2315 Myrtle St Ste 290, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 879-6636
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Saldanha and her PA Maureen. These ladies have provided more comfort in the past month, than I ever expected them to. They are an amazing team, and arrived to perform my surgery (they traveled to Pittsburgh for me!!) in their pink masks and clogs. They truly go over and beyond as doctors and both personally called to check on me and go over my results. Dr Saldanha is extremely thorough in her appointments and makes sure she answers every question. She saved my life... I highly recommend her!! Erie is very lucky to have her!
About Dr. Jennifer Saldanha, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saldanha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saldanha accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saldanha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldanha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldanha.
