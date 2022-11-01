Overview

Dr. Jennifer Saurette, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Saurette works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.