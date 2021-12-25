Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD
Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Schott's Office Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group49 S Waukegan Rd # 100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 945-4575
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best pediatrician! Very down to earth, easy going. Knows her stuff and tells you what you need to know. Responds very quickly to all questions.
About Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679503171
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital|Phoenix Childrens Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schott speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.