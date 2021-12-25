Overview of Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD

Dr. Jennifer Schott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Schott works at Comprehensive Care Center in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.