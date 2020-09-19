Dr. Jennifer Sherman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sherman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Sherman, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Aliona Rudy's MD Internal Medicine LLC19-21 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 414-5095
- 2 82 E Allendale Rd Ste 7, Saddle River, NJ 07458 Directions (201) 236-8282
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Thank you for giving my old life back Dr.Sherman. It was my first day being without napkins and tissues. I am soo lucky to find you. First time in this two year i breathe with my whole nose. First time i sneeze only once today. Thank you. You are the best. ??????
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.