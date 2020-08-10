See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Jennifer Sicignano, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sicignano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Sicignano works at MARMOR GLORIA in Garden City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marmor Gloria
    821 Franklin Ave Ste 302, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 512-1015

Aug 10, 2020
Dr. Jen is our 3rd psychiatrist because my daughter did not like the first two. We travel from Queens to see her. My daughter loves her and is now seeing her for therapy as well as medication. I email her between sessions and she is very responsive and willing to work hand-in-hand with me.
About Dr. Jennifer Sicignano, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1598824559
Education & Certifications

  • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sicignano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sicignano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sicignano works at MARMOR GLORIA in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sicignano’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicignano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicignano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicignano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicignano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

