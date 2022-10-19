Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Van's Office Locations
Center City Office148 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 777-5808Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Temple University's Foot & Ankle Institute3223 N Broad St Ste 150, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 777-5808
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van is a great doctor, she took great care of me throughout my entire surgery journey. From the operating room to our final follow-up appointment, Dr. Van has been consistent in her sense of care, empathy, and attention to my needs as a patient. High recommend her to all looking for a top-notch, down to earth therapist.
About Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese
- 1013228832
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van speaks Cantonese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Van. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.