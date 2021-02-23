Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wesenberg, DO

Dr. Jennifer Wesenberg, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Wesenberg works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.