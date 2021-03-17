Overview

Dr. Jenny Wiggins-Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Wiggins-Smith works at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.