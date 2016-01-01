Dr. Marifke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerald Marifke, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerald Marifke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Locations
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-3666
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerald Marifke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1821091679
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
