Overview

Dr. Jereesh John, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. John works at Mount Sinai Doctors Yonkers in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.