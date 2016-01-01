See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD

Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stern works at Family Health Center At Faunce Cnrthe in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center At Faunce Cnrthe
    300C FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 998-6100
  2. 2
    Jeremy Stern, MD Inc.
    300 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 998-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528063872
    Education & Certifications

    • The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
    • New York Med College
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Indiana Univ
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

