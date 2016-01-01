Dr. Jeremy Zaluski, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaluski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Zaluski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Zaluski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Dr. Zaluski works at
Locations
Lansing Elite Dental4912 W St Joe Hwy Ste 2, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 210-7609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremy Zaluski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386204857
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaluski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaluski accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
