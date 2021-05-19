Dr. Lutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerre Lutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerre Lutz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Lutz works at
Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5299
Chatuge Regional Hospital Inc110 S Main St, Hiawassee, GA 30546 Directions (706) 896-7662
- 3 1364 Clifton Rd NE Fl 6, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 712-5850
Emory Clinic Heart & Vascular Ctr At Eastside1608 Tree Ln Ste 101, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 778-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional and knowledgeable, a good listener, very personable. He was able to prescribe medication that kept me from having a surgical procedure and I will always be grateful for that. I highly recommend him and his services.
About Dr. Jerre Lutz, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1588671333
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
