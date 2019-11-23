See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD

Urology
4.6 (14)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD

Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Blaivas works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Blaivas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jerry G Blaivas MD PC
    445 E 77th St Apt 2M, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Prolapse
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2019
    After going to see 6 Uroligist's from Florida to New York, Dr Blavias was the ONLY doctor that had any compassion for my 37 year old son that did damage to his bladder from Ketamine. Dr Blavias took the time to figure out what was the best for my son's shrunk bladder and severe pain in his lower abdomen. He decided to reconstruct my sons bladder and make it bigger with the hopes of making sure he would be able to urinate on his own with no catheter. This doctor went over and above to help our family and I am happy to say the surgery was a success. Dr Blavias is a warm, kind, and devoted doctor and I thank you for saving my sons life.
    Michelle Licata — Nov 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD
    About Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1124060330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaivas works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blaivas’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaivas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaivas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.