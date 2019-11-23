Overview of Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD

Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Blaivas works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.