Dr. Jerry Lubliner, MD
Dr. Jerry Lubliner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lubliner's Office Locations
New York Orthopaedic/Sprts Medc215 E 73rd St # 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerry Lubliner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194816876
Education & Certifications
- Hosp For Joint Dis or Inst
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Syracuse U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubliner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubliner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubliner speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.