Overview of Dr. Jerry Pratt, MD

Dr. Jerry Pratt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.



Dr. Pratt works at Borgess Cardiothoracic Surgery in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lobectomy, Open, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.