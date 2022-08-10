Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD
Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
1
Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-3300
2
Central Florida Hand Specialists6900 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 1-7, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 939-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Seriously... I had a bad case of trigger finger, rt hand middle finger, I called and made an appointment. The staff is very professional and they brought me back on time...imagine that. Dr. Rubin diagnosed it, did a sonogram, injected it with a magic potion, and voila...after 5 days completely healed. Dr. Rubin stated not to expect changes for 5 to 7 days. I have never had an experience like that, on time, problem solved no hassles. This is one talented doctor and a nice pleasant man to deal with the office was run with military precision. really I am amazed! Thank you
About Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134136997
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Graduate Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Johns Hopkins U
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.