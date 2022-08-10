Overview of Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD

Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Rubin works at Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At 410 Celebration Place in Celebration, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.