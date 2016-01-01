Dr. Jessica Boklan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boklan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Boklan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Boklan, MD
Dr. Jessica Boklan, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Boklan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boklan's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1635
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boklan?
About Dr. Jessica Boklan, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508829938
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr-Ny Hosp
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boklan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boklan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boklan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boklan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boklan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boklan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boklan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boklan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.