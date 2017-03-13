Dr. Jessica D'Elia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Elia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica D'Elia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica D'Elia, MD
Dr. Jessica D'Elia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. D'Elia works at
Dr. D'Elia's Office Locations
Primary Care Vero Beach1155 35th Ln Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-5662Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are so lucky to have Dr Delia as our pediatrician. She is wonderful at discussing different treatment options and our kids just love her.
About Dr. Jessica D'Elia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114217163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Elia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Elia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Elia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Elia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Elia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Elia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Elia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.