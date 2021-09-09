Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD
Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Lubbock5416 114th St Ste 100, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 785-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good listener. I felt really comfortable sharing with her about my history and symptoms. She reassured me that how I feel about the medication is priority and that I do have control. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093036949
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
