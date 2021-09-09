See All Psychiatrists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Lubbock, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD

Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center

Dr. Nelson works at Lubbock Psychiatry in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

    Lubbock
    5416 114th St Ste 100, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 785-1611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Depersonalization Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Factitious Disorders
Hallucinogen Dependence
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
Munchausen Syndrome
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Phobia
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Very good listener. I felt really comfortable sharing with her about my history and symptoms. She reassured me that how I feel about the medication is priority and that I do have control. I highly recommend her!
    — Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093036949
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Lubbock Psychiatry in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

