Dr. Macvicar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD
Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Macvicar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Macvicar's Office Locations
-
1
Signature Medical Group Greene Cancer Center25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macvicar?
Dr. MacVicar is one of the most caring, attentive medical providers I have ever encountered. I would highly recommend her to all of my female friends.
About Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912988874
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macvicar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macvicar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macvicar works at
Dr. Macvicar has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macvicar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macvicar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macvicar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macvicar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macvicar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.