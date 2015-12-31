See All General Surgeons in Brockton, MA
Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Brockton, MA
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD

Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Macvicar works at Greene Cancer Center in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Macvicar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Medical Group Greene Cancer Center
    25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 941-7117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Excision of Breast Tumor
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2015
    Dr. MacVicar is one of the most caring, attentive medical providers I have ever encountered. I would highly recommend her to all of my female friends.
    Heidi in Middleborough, MA — Dec 31, 2015
    About Dr. Jessie Macvicar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912988874
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macvicar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macvicar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macvicar works at Greene Cancer Center in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Macvicar’s profile.

    Dr. Macvicar has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macvicar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macvicar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macvicar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macvicar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macvicar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

