Overview

Dr. Jesus Hernandez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School Of Medicine, Lubbock, Tx and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at FORT BEND RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.