Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Live Oak Pediatrics PA12602 Toepperwein Rd Ste 104, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 599-6251
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My children, who are now 17 & 14, have been patients of Dr. Rodriguez for 15 years. He is amazing. On top of being just a sweet and kind man, he is a wonderful doctor. I highly recommend Live Oak Pediatrics.
About Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558430884
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
