Dr. Jesus Vera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Vera works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.