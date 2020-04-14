Dr. Jesus Vera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Vera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesus Vera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Vera works at
Locations
-
1
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
-
2
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vera?
Both my husband and I have been treated by Dr. Vera for several years. He put a stint in my husband's "widow maker" artery which I know saved his life. We trust him implicitly and would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Jesus Vera, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780621821
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vera works at
Dr. Vera has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vera speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.