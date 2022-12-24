Dr. Ji Hae Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ji Hae Park, MD
Dr. Ji Hae Park, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3156
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 975-3582
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have a history of kidney stones and I have found that Dr. Park is a very caring and outstanding professional. She takes time to listen and explain everything so you fully understand. She is an excellent surgeon and is thorough. You can ask her anything and she will leave you at ease and give you the full picture. Can't say enough good things about Dr. Park. I highly recommend her.
- English
- 1205298007
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
