Dr. Jian Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jian Liu, MD
Dr. Jian Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Haodong Song MD PC2698 Highway 516 Ste D, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 707-3771
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jian Liu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1376718569
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
Dr. Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
