Dr. Jibran Atwi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jibran Atwi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Atwi works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Group of Acadiana401 Youngsville Hwy Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 330-0031
-
2
Pediatric Group of Acadiana520 N Lewis St Ste 202, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 330-0031
-
3
Pediatric Group of Acadiana - New I2308 E Main St Ste G, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 367-2001
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Iberia Medical Center
- Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwi?
Before we had our son, we had another pediatrician picked out. But when he came do his rounds at the hospital, we fell in love with him. Being first time parents, we were very unsure of things but he is very thorough and comforting. He is truly amazing. You can ask anything and he will stop and explain every detail he can. I have never had so much confidence in a doctor as I do with him. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Jibran Atwi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1154322923
Education & Certifications
- University Penn Hospital
- Montefiore Albert Einstein
- Suny
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwi works at
Dr. Atwi has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atwi speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.