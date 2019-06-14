Overview of Dr. Jie Yin, MD

Dr. Jie Yin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Yin works at North County Neurology in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.