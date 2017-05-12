Overview of Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD

Dr. Jignesh Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Shah works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in Louisville, KY with other offices in Madisonville, KY and Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.