Dr. Jill Fichtel, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jill Fichtel, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Fichtel works at Transformative Dermatology in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transformative Dermatology
    1909 Mallory Ln Ste 302, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-3303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Folliculitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Folliculitis
Birthmark

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jill Fichtel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154323749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    • Baptist Hosp/Univ Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Fichtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fichtel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fichtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fichtel works at Transformative Dermatology in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fichtel’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fichtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fichtel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fichtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fichtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.