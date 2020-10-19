Dr. Flood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Flood, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Flood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Flood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital1060 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flood?
Dr. Flood worked with me as a Scientist would. I didn't need a Hallmark card or a cheering section. It worked. I became pregnant on our second round of IVF. IVF isn't easy or fun. I came to have a healthy baby and that's what I got.
About Dr. Jill Flood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184878209
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flood accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flood works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Flood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.